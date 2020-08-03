Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Q2 operating EPS of $1.86 vs. 74 cents a year ago.

Q2 total revenue of $1.01B vs. $979.5M a year ago.

Q2 net premiums earned of $811.9M fell from $888.8M a year earlier; net investment income of $34.2M slipped from $35.0M a year earlier; net realized investment gains of $158.4M surged from $53.3M a year ago.

Q2 combined ratio of 88.2% vs. 98.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total expenses of $720.4M fell from $877.9M a year ago.

Q2 catastrophe losses net of reinsurance rose to $12.0M from $9.00M a year ago.

Personal auto policies in force fell to 1.12M at June 30, 2020 from 1.14M at Dec. 31, 2019.

Homeowners policies in force increased to 659K from 646K.

Commercial auto policies in force to 37K from 36K.

