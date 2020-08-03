NanoString Technologies (NSTG +0.7% ) has commercially launched GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), optimized for read-out on Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA), a next-gen sequencing (NGS) technology from Illumina.

CTA is the first commercial GeoMx product that enables spatial genomics using installed base of ~20,000 NGS. It leverages NGS read-out to increase RNA coverage by nearly 20-fold over existing GeoMx RNA panels, providing a high-resolution spatial view of cancer biology.

The CTA includes over 1,800 genes, covering 100+ pathways. Biological content can be further customized with the addition of up to 60 user defined targets.