MyoKardia commences late-stage study of mavacamten in treatment-resistant heart disorder
Aug. 03, 2020 9:36 AM ETMyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK)MYOKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 clinical, VALOR-HCM, evaluating MyoKardia's (MYOK -0.5%) mavacamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) who have been referred for septal reduction therapy (SRT) and are refractory to current therapeutic options, including those who have severe symptoms (NYHA Class IV).
- The primary endpoint of the 100-subject study is determine if mavacamten reduces the need for SRT as measured by the proportion of participants who decide to proceed with SRT by week 16 and the proportion who remain guideline-eligible for SRT at week 16 compared to placebo.
- SRT, used since the 1960s, is an invasive surgical procedure to remove a portion of the thickened heart muscle from the septum separating the ventricles. About 70% of HCM patients have obstruction and ~25% of these may require SRT.
- HCM is the most common inherited form of cardiomyopathy, estimated to affect one in 500 people.
- Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.