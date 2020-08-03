Spirit Airlines (SAVE -1.9% ) confirms that it sent notices to about 2.5K union employees on the potential for furloughing.

Spirit execs tie the workforce action to recent demand trends and a cash burn rate of $100M per month.

"July capacity was down only 18% year-over-year compared to down 79% in June. Unfortunately, however, the increase in demand reversed as we saw increases in COVID cases and state-imposed quarantines."

The fall season is typically slower than summer for Spirit anyway.

SEC Form 8-K

Seeking Alpha authors are in the Dave Portnoy camp on SAVE with a consensus Buy rating, while the Quant Rating is flashing Bearish.