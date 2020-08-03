CoreSite shares being sold by Carlyle price at slightly below Friday's close
Aug. 03, 2020 9:37 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)AMT, CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CoreSite Realty (COR -0.7%) shares being sold by investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) price at $128.75 per share.
- Compares with CoreSite's closing price of $129.05 on Friday, July 31.
- Upon completion of the offering, investment funds affiliated with Carlye will continue to hold 5,875,218 partnership units in CoreSite’s operating partnership that they may elect to redeem in whole or in part for cash.
- Or, at CoreSite’s option, CoreSite may elect to acquire those operating partnership units submitted for redemption in exchange for shares of its common stock on a one-for-one basis.
- Previously: Carlyle Group funds to sell 230,172 CoreSite shares in offering (Aug. 3)