Minerva Neurosciences (NERV +3.9% ) Q2 results: Collaborative revenue: $41.2M compared to nil last year; R&D Expense: $5.8M (-31%); G&A: $5.9M (+29%); Net income of $29.5M vs. loss of $12.5M, a year ago.

Seltorexant: July 1 the Company opted out of the agreement with Janssen for seltorexant (MIN-202), resulting in $41.2M in collaborative revenue, representing $30M payment made in 2017 and $11.2M in previously accrued collaborative expenses forgiven by Janssen.

The Company expects R&D expenses to decrease during 2020, as it has completed the MIN-117 trial and the 12-week, double-blind portion of the Phase 3 trial of roluperidone.