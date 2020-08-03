For July, Conversion Labs (OTCQB:CVLB -4.2% ) reported Y/Y growth of 302% revenues to $3.6M; recurring revenue ($1.2M) from re-billed subscriptions to products and services was higher 362%.

"Revenue, and particularly recurring subscription revenue, has grown across the board due to the strategic investments we’ve made in our brands, our people and our digital health platform," CEO Justin Schreiber commented.

Including July, annualized revenue run-rate increased 242% to $42.7M.

Revenue generated by repeat customers is on the rise thereby pushing down customer acquisition cost as a percentage of revenue and driving bottom line growth in the long-run.

Forrester Research analysts estimates virtual health care visits on pace to top 1B by end of 2020; Global Market Insights report projects the global telemedicine market to expand at 19.3% CAGR to $175B by 2026.

Previously: Conversion Labs raises full year revenue outlook (July 7)