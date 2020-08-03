Ferrari (RACE -0.4% ) reports top-line decline of 42% in Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA of €124M in line with consensus of €124.1M.

Total shipments of 1,389 units, -48 Y/Y, as a result of both production and delivery suspensions.

The company narrowed FY2020 guidance: Revenue of €3.4B down from prior view of €3.4B - €3.6B and consensus of €3.53B; EPS of €2.6 - €2.8 from prior outlook of €2.4 - €3.1 and consensus of €2.85; Adjusted EBITDA of €1.075B to €1.125B from €1.05B to €1.2B and consensus of €1.17B.

The automaker says the guidance range reflects an updated assessment of the projected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s supply chain and the resulting delay in the full production ramp up of the SF90 Stradale.

