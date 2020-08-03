AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC -1.1% ) has successfully wrapped a restructuring of $2.6B of its debt.

Holders of more than 87% of its senior subordinated notes took part in an exchange, and all of Silver Lake's convertible notes have been restructured, AMC says. And an ad hoc group of noteholders and Silver Lake provided additional liquidity.

AMC's debt load has been reduced by $553M, it says, and it will get $355M-$415M in cash and other liquidity improvements in the coming 12-18 months.

It also issued 5M new shares to some former holders of senior subordinated notes (now holding the new exchanged notes).

"We have substantially increased our cash reserves, and improved our liquidity in other ways to extend our financial runway into 2021," says CEO Adam Aron. "Now we can focus solely on the all-important task of opening our theatres in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East safely and responsibly, allowing us once again to welcome moviegoers back to our big screens at AMC."