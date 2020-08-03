Last week, Bloomberg sources said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) paid $100M for Mobeewave, a startup with tech that lets users tap a credit card or smartphone to a phone for payment.

Integrating Mobeewave tech into iPhones could turn the devices into mobile payment terminals.

Apple launched its Apple Pay mobile wallet in 2014 and debuted a credit card last year.

The latest move would put Apple into competition with Square (NYSE:SQ).

JMP analyst David Scharf questions whether Apple wants to enter the merchant processing business and, if so, if the tech giant would partner up or invest in creating its own merchant offerings.

The analyst also wonders if Mobeewave's tech will quickly become commoditized as contactless, in-person payment options accelerate during the pandemic.

Square shares are up 108% YTD and BofA recently questioned the surge.

