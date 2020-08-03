Oppenheimer calls Wendy's (WEN +0.2% ) one of its top buy ideas just ahead of the restaurant operator's Q2 earnings report.

"Our analysis uncovers a unique setup for upside to sales, EBITDA and FCF vs. the consensus model through '21. The Street appears to under-appreciate tailwinds from the successful breakfast launch while simultaneously embedding conservative P&L assumptions such as restaurant margins and corporate advertising expense. Given an above-average setup for a positive earnings cycle combined with an attractive valuation relative to peers, we see a compelling risk-reward."

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Wendy's amid the favorable risk-reward profile. A 12-month to 18-month price target of $26 is set vs. the average sell-side PT of $23.20.

