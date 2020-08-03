Verizon (VZ -0.5% ) says it's become the first U.S. operator to successfully complete 5G global roaming trials, allowing those traveling from the U.S. to South Korea to enjoy international service.

The carrier conducted the trials on a live production network in South Korea, using a prototype dual-frequency device (working on 5G in the U.S. using mmWave spectrum, and on 5G in Korea on 3.5 GHz spectrum).

Average speeds in the trail were 252 Mbps down and 119 Mbps up, Verizon says.

It's working on partnerships with other countries and preparations for trials are under way.