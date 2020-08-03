Goldman builds new app to identify M&A candidates - Bloomberg

Aug. 03, 2020 10:03 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1%) has developed an app that's designed to help clients identify sale or spinoff opportunities and possible takeover targets, Bloomberg reports.
  • The technology, dubbed Gemini, is currently being used by Goldman bankers and the firm plans to make it available to clients.
  • The app compares how different divisions of companies perform relative to peers, showing how they can grow through mergers and partnerships.
  • It uses a formula that compares revenue growth, profit margin, and other metrics as a percentage of sales across a broad peer set to calculate a score at the individual segment level.
  • David Dubner, Goldman's global head of M&A structuring, isn't concerned that the app will replace investment bankers as M&A matchmakers. "We have a long-term view that technology and big data are going to be the core aspects of the M&A business," he said.
  • Previously: Pandemic drags H1 M&A deals in North America to lowest since 2009 (July 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.