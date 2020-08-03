Goldman builds new app to identify M&A candidates - Bloomberg
Aug. 03, 2020
- Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1%) has developed an app that's designed to help clients identify sale or spinoff opportunities and possible takeover targets, Bloomberg reports.
- The technology, dubbed Gemini, is currently being used by Goldman bankers and the firm plans to make it available to clients.
- The app compares how different divisions of companies perform relative to peers, showing how they can grow through mergers and partnerships.
- It uses a formula that compares revenue growth, profit margin, and other metrics as a percentage of sales across a broad peer set to calculate a score at the individual segment level.
- David Dubner, Goldman's global head of M&A structuring, isn't concerned that the app will replace investment bankers as M&A matchmakers. "We have a long-term view that technology and big data are going to be the core aspects of the M&A business," he said.
