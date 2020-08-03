Cinedigm partners with Littlstar to include linear and VOD streaming channels

Cinedigm (CIDM -1.1% ) announces partnership with Littlstar to distribute a portfolio of linear and video-on-demand channels.

Littlstar is the leading provider of premium streaming film & television content to the gaming ecosystem, where it reaches millions of Sony PlayStation consoles and Android TVs, mobile devices, and many more.

Littlstar will launch streaming channels, including:The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Bambu, Docurama, CONtv, Dove Channel, CONtv Anime, Whistle TV, Bloody Disgusting, So… Drama, and So… Real.

"Cinedigm is on the pulse of what next generation viewers want, and we're looking forward to innovating together with them to bring cutting edge content to new audiences.”, says Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Littlstar.

