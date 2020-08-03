Another big day appears to be setting up for a large pocket of the Internet retail sector as Amazon's earning report last week still resonates.

Early movers include Overstock.com (OSTK +5.7% ), Wayfair (W +5.9% ), Fiverr International (FVRR +6.6% ), Chewy (CHWY +4.8% ), eBay (EBAY +2.0% ), Alibaba (BABA +3.2% ), Etsy (ETSY +6.1% ), MercadoLibre (MELI +3.7% ) and Shopify (SHOP +2.9% ).

The sector has seen mainly earnings beats this quarter and continues to benefit from the shift in consumer shopping trends. Of course, online sales have been in a long-time uptrend (chart from Statista below), but the percentage of online sales to total retail sales is expected to move even higher.

Overstock soared 42% last week, lifting the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) to a 10% gain.

Compare Internet retail stocks side by side.