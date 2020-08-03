Another big day appears to be setting up for a large pocket of the Internet retail sector as Amazon's earning report last week still resonates.
Early movers include Overstock.com (OSTK +5.7%), Wayfair (W +5.9%), Fiverr International (FVRR +6.6%), Chewy (CHWY +4.8%), eBay (EBAY +2.0%), Alibaba (BABA +3.2%), Etsy (ETSY +6.1%), MercadoLibre (MELI +3.7%) and Shopify (SHOP +2.9%).
The sector has seen mainly earnings beats this quarter and continues to benefit from the shift in consumer shopping trends. Of course, online sales have been in a long-time uptrend (chart from Statista below), but the percentage of online sales to total retail sales is expected to move even higher.
Overstock soared 42% last week, lifting the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) to a 10% gain.