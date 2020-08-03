An ethics committee in Australia has signed off on a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Atossa Therapeutics' (ATOS +6.6% ) AT-301, administered via nasal spray, for the potential treatment of patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms requiring hospitalization.

The randomized double-blind study will assess the safety and tolerability of AT-301 in 32 healthy adult volunteers divided into two groups. Part A consists of two single-dose cohorts receiving either the active drug AT-301B or the placebo comparator AT-301A at two different doses. Part B is a multiple dose arm with cohorts receiving either AT-301B or AT-301A for 14 days at different doses.

AT-301 is designed for at-home use to proactively reduce COVID-19 symptoms and slow the infection rate to allow the patient's immune system to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.