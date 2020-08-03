JPMorgan cuts FS KKR to Neutral as valuation reflects upside
Aug. 03, 2020 10:20 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), ARCC, TSLXFSK, ARCC, TSLXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane downgrades FS KKR Capital (FSK +0.4%) to Neutral on the basis that recent price appreciation "appropriately reflects the near-term upside, given the risk profile of the portfolio."
- Notes FSK's elevated non-accruals vs. the industry.
- Shane is not optimistic on the overall business development company industry as "the macro environment will remain a headwind for consumers and businesses alike well into 2021, perhaps more than is priced into risk markets currently."
- Prices in little multiple expansion for 2021 BDC price targets.
- Sees Q2 NAV changes to vary widely across the industry. "We expect muted investment activity, as operating conditions remained difficult and investment teams largely remained in capital preservation mode during 2Q20," Shane wrote.
- Prefers BDCs with excess liquidity; top picks are Ares Capital (ARCC +1.7%) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX +0.3%).
- Compare FSK with S&P 500 price performance over the past month:
- Shane's Neutral agrees with Quant rating; contrasts with Wall Street Analysts' average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 4 Neutral).
