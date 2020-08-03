Semi equipment stocks rally ahead of KLA earnings

Semiconductor equipment companies Lam Research (LRCX +1.3% ) and Applied Materials (AMAT +1.3% ) are seeing green ahead of KLA's (KLAC +3.7% ) earnings report, which is scheduled for after today's bell.

For fiscal Q4, KLA guided $1.26-1.54B in sales (consensus: ), gross margin of 59-61% due to a less favorable product mix and slightly higher costs, and operating expenses of about $380M.

Consensus estimates see $1.42B in revenue and $2.42 EPS.

KLA is most levered to customers' spending for leading-edge technologies across Foundry, Logic, and Memory, which all fall under the Semiconductor Process Control segment.

For Q4, KLA expects an SPC revenue mix of 51% Foundry, 39% Memory, and 10% Logic.

Context: Earlier this year, foundry giant TSMC added $1B to its full-year capex estimate. Last week, peer Lam Research reported FQ4 beats and upside guidance. Lam’s revenue mix is heavier on memory than the foundry-leaning KLA.

Now take a closer look at KLA's peers.

Semi equipment shares have soared in the past year despite the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic: