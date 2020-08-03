There is some electrifying news out of the automobile sector with truck maker Lordstown Motors (RIDE) announcing that it will become a publicly traded company in a deal that will value it at $1.6B.

The SPAC transaction includes a $500M fully committed private investment in public equity, which includes $75M of investments by General Motors (GM +2.1% ).

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to build Lordstown Motors into a top-tier electric truck company that is highly differentiated from the competition," states Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns.

Lordstown Motors unveiled the electric Endurance pickup in June and has received 27K orders from mainly commercial fleet customers.

The EV sector has been red hot and today is no different for Tesla (TSLA +4.8% ), Nio (NIO +12.5% ), Nikola (NKLA +4.3% ) Li Auto (LI +3.4% ) and Workhorse Group (WKHS +11.6% ), which owns a 10% stake in Lordstown.

