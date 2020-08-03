Timken +6% after beating Q2 estimates, strong cash flow
Aug. 03, 2020 10:38 AM ETThe Timken Company (TKR)TKRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Timken (TKR +6.6%) reported Q2 sales decline of 19.7% Y/Y to $803.5M, driven by lower demand and unfavorable currency.
- Adj. net income was $77M vs. $97.9M for the same period in 2019, and net income was $61.9M vs. $92.5M, reflecting the impact of lower volume and related manufacturing utilization, and unfavorable currency.
- Mobile Industries sales were $342.6M (-30.6% Y/Y); and Process Industries sales $460.9M (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin declined by 191 bps to 28.7%; and operating margin declined by 15 bps to 14.4%.
- Adj. EBITDA declined by 16.6% Y/Y to $164.2M; and margin improved by 76 bps to 20.4%.
- Net cash from operations for Q2 was $247.4M vs. $157.6M in 2Q19; and Free cash flow was $222.7M.
- Company reported net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1 times.
- Company has strong liquidity, with $416M of cash on hand and over $400M of availability under committed credit facilities as of June 30, 2020.
- Company expects cost reduction actions to generate year-on-year savings of ~$50M to $60M in the second half of 2020.
