Fed's Robert Kaplan says extra unemployment benefits a net positive for jobs

While "a lot" of business contacts say the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit made it harder for them to hire, data show that the job market overall hasn't been hurt by the extra benefits, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

“While it may have made it hard for certain individual businesses to hire, it has helped create jobs, because it has helped bolster consumer spending, so the net effect still has probably been positive for the economy for employment,” he said.

Republicans are urging for a short-term extension of the weekly $600 supplement, which expired last week, while they negotiate a broader agreement with Democrats. But Democrats want to wrap up a larger agreement without short-term measures.

Kaplan also doesn't see the need to shut the U.S. economy down for four to six more weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19, a suggestion made by his colleague Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed.

Universal face mask-wearing could suppress the transmission without a broad lockdown, he said.

"We are going to have to learn to re-engage in our daily activities, but still control the virus," he said. "Widespread mask-wearing is essential to that."

