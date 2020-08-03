SunCoke Energy's (SXC +0.3% ) Q2 earnings came in above expectations, and it continues to operate all facilities as an essential business.

Revenue declined 17% Y/Y, but higher than expected, to $338M due to pass through of lower coal prices in Domestic Coke segment as well as lower volumes in both Domestic Coke and Logistics segments.

Achieved domestic coke sales volume of 977M tons, down 5%. Logistics handled 2,853k tons, down 49%.

It revised full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $190-$200M, reflecting near-term coke supply relief provided to customers in exchange for extending existing contracts.

Forecasts domestic coke production of 3.75M tons, with capex of ~$80M and free cash flow is estimated to be around $36-$56M