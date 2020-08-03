Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) soars 23% to $17.29, just below the price that NexPoint Advisors agreed to pay for the owner of self-storage facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of JCAP common stock and holders of units of the operating interests in Jernigan Capital Operating Company will get $17.30 per share or unit in cash.

Brings the overall price for the company to $900M, including debt and preferred stock to be assumed or refinanced.

Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020.

Under the merger agreement, Jernigan Capital will discontinue its regular quarterly dividends.

JCAP price performance over the past month: