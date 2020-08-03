Kosmos Energy (KOS -12.1% ) posted smaller-than-expected Q2 loss of $199.4M, a turnaround from net income of $16.8M, a year ago, while revenues fell 68% Y/Y to $127.3M, short of Wall Street estimates.

The company said that at current oil prices, it has reached a free cash flow inflection point and expects to generate positive free cash flow through the second half of the year and into 2021.

Net production stood at 60,100 boe/day, down from 66,300 boepd in the first quarter, reflecting shut-in of some U.S. Gulf of Mexico production

Including hedging, the company sold production at $25.82 per boe, down from $47.77 per boe in the first quarter.

“Kosmos delivered strong operational performance in Q2, despite a challenging backdrop. Production was in line with guidance and we are on track to deliver the cost reductions we set out earlier in the year,” said the company’s chairman and CEO Andrew Inglis.

Sees 2020 output at 62,000-70,000 boe/day