Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 1.5% following bulls' reactions to quarterly earnings where it easily cleared analyst profit expectations and turned a surprising gain in video subscribers.

It's a top idea at JPMorgan, which reiterated its Buy rating with an increase to estimates and a healthy boost to its price target: to $735 from $575 (implying 25% further upside). There's a long runway for its ongoing high-speed Internet subscriber growth, as well as EBITDA growth and margin expansion, the firm says.

Deutsche Bank is also backing its Buy rating and a $700 price target, expecting ongoing free cash flow growth with the company leveraging its ability to repurchase shares.

KeyBanc also reiterated its Overweight stance, as did Truist (which is raising revenue and margin growth estimates, but expects the video sub gain to be short-lived and the company to return to secular video declines).

