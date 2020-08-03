ProPublica reports that the Department of Justice is probing Intuit's (INTU +1.3% ) proposed $7B acquisition of Credit Karma on antitrust concerns.

A prior ProPublica article quoting antitrust expert concerns regarding the deal prompted lawmakers to write the DOJ about an investigation.

The DOJ has asked the companies for more information about free tax preparation offerings and will use that information when deciding on whether to block the deal.

Intel is reportedly already considering a way to stop an antitrust probe: offering to sell off Credit Karma's tax prep product.