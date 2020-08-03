Pintec Technology (PT -3.4% ) appoints Victor Huike Li as chief executive officer and director of the Company, effective immediately.

Wei Wei, who has been on a medical leave of absence since September 2019, has tendered his resignation as the Company’s CEO for health reasons, and Jun Dong, the company's acting chief executive officer has resigned after Dr. Li’s appointment.

Both Mr. Wei and Mr. Dong will continue to serve on the board of directors of the Company.

Dr. Victor Huike Li brings over 20 years of experience, and had joined the company in 2019 subsequent to the acquisition of InfraRisk.