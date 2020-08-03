TrueCar's ALG subsidiary forecasts that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales was over $43B in July to fall 11.9% from last year's level on an unadjusted basis, but improve 6% from last month.

Average prices were up 3.3% Y/Y in July, as gains for Hyundai (+11%), Daimler (+7%) and Ford (+10%) more than offset lower prices from Kia (-1%) and Nissan (-0.3%). Incentive spending rose the most at Honda (+25% Y/Y) and Subaru (+22%) per ALG.

"We are seeing the effects that limited vehicle supply has on average transaction price for some brands. For example, Kia is seeing a year-over-year decline in their overall average transaction price which is mainly due to low inventory levels on their high demand Telluride, one of the most expensive vehicles in their lineup," notes the firm.

Brands with more plentiful inventory levels on popular models, such as Ford, are successfully increasing their transaction prices year-over-year. On the TrueCar platform, a shift of Ford shoppers from the Escape to the Explorer is being seen, contributing to higher transaction prices.