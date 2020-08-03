As expected, Google (GOOG -0.6% , GOOGL -0.6% ) launched its budget-priced Pixel 4a today, setting preorders to start at $349.

The new device comes in one size (a 5.8-inch screen) and one color, matte black. It's on sale Aug. 20.

While Google's higher-end Pixel flagships have won critical acclaim, they've had trouble breaking through in sales against Samsung's Android phones. But last year's mid-priced Pixel 3a broke through, the company says.

It also confirmed two more devices to come in a fall announcement: a new flagship Pixel 5, as well as a 5G version of the Pixel 4a (which will add about $150 to today's basic price).