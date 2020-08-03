Natural gas futures (NG1:COM, +15% ) are soaring on the prospects of hotter weather.

Hotter weather boosts the demand at power plants to run cooling and air conditioning systems.

“The weekend forecast shift, however, calls for significantly warmer weather than previously expected starting a week from today,” analysts at EBW Analytics Group say. “While temperatures are not expected to be nearly as hot as in recent weeks, bulls are likely to be strongly encouraged by this shift and could try to test resistance between $1.88 and $1.94 early this week.”

Prices have already broken through those levels are now above $2 per million BTUs, levels not since since May.

Take a closer look at historical prices for natural gas, which have stayed resilient throughout the pandemic.