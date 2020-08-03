For 1H20, Legend Biotech (LEGN -3.8% ) estimated loss from continuous operations of ~$89-$103M including R&D expenses of ~$96.5M-$111.8M.

A one-time non-cash charge of ~$80M caused by the changes of fair value of Series A Preferred Shares is expected to be reported.

As of June 30, 2020, Legend Biotech reported cash of $562.4M and $75.6M in time deposits.

The company's strategic partner Janssen Biotech expects to initiate the BLA filing for its lead cell therapy product JNJ-4528 to the U.S. FDA by the end of 2020 and also a marketing authorization application will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency in early 2021.

Separately, the company's board appointed Dr. Frank Zhang to serve as CEO and board's chairman effective immediately; succeeding Dr. Yuan Xu who resigned due to personal reasons.

He stepped down as CEO of GenScript, Legend Biotech’s majority shareholder, in order to focus his attention on Legend Biotech.