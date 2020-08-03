A day after Microsoft (MSFT +4.3% ) confirmed efforts to purchase TikTok, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says, "A U.S. company should buy TikTok so everyone can keep using it and your data is safe."

Under the deal, Microsoft would own and operate TikTok in the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Reuters sources say President Trump agreed to give TikTok parent ByteDance 45 days to negotiate the deal.

During an interview with CNN, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says, "So the question is, is Microsoft going to be compromised? Maybe Microsoft could divest its Chinese holdings?"

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Outperform) says buying TikTok would give Microsoft "a new avenue of growth for the next decade for its consumer business," which lacks a defined strategy.

Cowen's John Blackledge (Outperform) thinks the deal will bring "a whole new level of political scrutiny and criticism" for Microsoft. He expects a deal approval since "even the China hawks" have voiced support.

