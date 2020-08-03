In order to create comprehensive concrete plant offering, with Asphalt Plant cross-selling opportunities, Astec (ASTE +3.4% ) acquired two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers - Nebraska-based Concrete Equipment and Canada-based BMH Systems - with combined 2019 annualized sales of ~$50M.

Acquisitions were funded with cash on hand, accretive immediately to EPS; transaction terms not disclosed.

"These acquisitions also reflect our disciplined capital allocation process, and we maintain significant financial flexibility as we continue to effectively manage our operations in this unprecedented environment," CEO Barry A. Ruffalo commented.