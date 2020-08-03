AECOM Technology Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 12:19 PM ETAECOM (ACM)ACMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (-36.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.