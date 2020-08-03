CSI Compressco (CCLP +10.5% ) reports Q2 revenue $96.1M (-29% Y/Y), beating consensus.

Services revenue declined 12%, gross margins improved sequentially from 9.6% in the first quarter to 14.6%.

Equipment Sales revenue increased from $6.5M in Q1 2020 to $24.3M on delivery of several large units to Latin America.

Net loss of $24.6M compares to a net loss of $13.6M in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $27M, in line with $27.8M prior.

"During the quarter we saw the benefit of our quick and decisive cost reduction initiatives. Compression Services costs were reduced by 20% from the first quarter compared to a 14% sequential decline in Compression Services revenue and a decline in the utilization rate from 86.5% to 82.1%.", said Brady Murphy, President.

In early July, the company completed the sale of the Midland, Texas fabrication facility for gross proceeds of $17M.

