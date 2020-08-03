Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INGR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.