Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.91 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.82M (-83.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of -$313.7M.

Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.