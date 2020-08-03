WW International Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)WWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.13M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.