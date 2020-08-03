Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-9.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin rate of 59.0% and Operating margin rate of 33.4%.

Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.