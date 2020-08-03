Aramark Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 12:41 PM ETAramark (ARMK)ARMKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.68 (-244.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (-45.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARMK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.