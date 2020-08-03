AMC Networks Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 12:42 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-56.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $623.83M (-19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.