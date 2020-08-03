Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (-22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.