Cinemark Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 12:44 PM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)CNKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.63 (-289.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.24M (-99.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CNK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.