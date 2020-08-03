Avanos Medical Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2020 12:45 PM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)AVNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-135.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.9M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.