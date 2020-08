EBay (EBAY +1.6% ) says it is teaming up with NBA player P.J. Tucker to share an in-depth look at his new sneaker loft and launch a selection of sneakers inspired by the collection.

Tucker says he is a big fan of using eBay for shoes and enjoys the sneakerhead community in general. The Rockets player is known as the Sneaker King throughout the NBA and is a social media influencer.

EBay raised some eyes last week when it reported added 8M users in Q2.

Source: Press Release