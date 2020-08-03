Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.67M (-45.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.