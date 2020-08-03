Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-64.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.94M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.