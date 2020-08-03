Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) dips 6.7% after Q2 core FFO per share of 28 cents misses the 31 cent consensus estimate and fell from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Office rent collections averaged 96% in Q2 and were 98% in July; residential collections averaged 98% in Q2 and were 99% in July.

Core office properties were 80.3% leased at June 30, 2020 vs. 81.1% at March 31 2020 and 79.8% at June 30, 2019.

Q2 office portfolio same-store GAAP net operating income fell by 3.6% Y/Y.

Its Roseland multifamily stabilized operating portfolio was 92.6% leased at June 30, 2020 vs. 95.7% at March 31, 2020, predominantly due to a dramatic reduction in new lease traffic.

The REIT starts its search for a permanent CEO after the previous CEO, Michael DeMarco resigned as part of an agreement with activist investor Bow Street, which had been pressuring Mack-Cali about its performance.

"In the coming quarters, my focus will be to empower the organization to provide excellent service to our tenants, dispose of non-core assets, collect rents, retain tenants and lease up our New Jersey waterfront properties in order to build long-term value for our shareholders," said Chair and interim CEO MaryAnne Gilmartin.

CLI's one-day stock price movement:

Previously: Mack-Cali Realty FFO misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 3)