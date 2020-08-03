Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 vs. $0.02 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.48M (+48.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.