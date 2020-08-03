Nikola (NKLA +10.6% ) is up 11.50% with several developments of interest to investors today.

Deutsche Bank started things off by issuing a short-term catalyst call buy recommendation ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report tomorrow. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner thinks Nikola may use its earnings call to update customer names for its electric truck, disclose a manufacturing partner for its Badger pickup and potentially update on Badger reservations.

There is also the Lordstown announcement on going public that has seemed to help stoke gains up and down the EV sector.

Finally, a tweet from Nikola Executive Chairman Trevor Milton gives a partial update on the company's balance sheet.

Compare to Nikola's Q1 balance sheet.